Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

  1. 1676500170
  2. 1676500170
  3. 1676500191
  4. 1676500191
  5. 1676500191
  6. 1676500191
  7. 1676500190
  8. 1676500190
  9. 1676500190
  10. 1676500190
  11. 1676500191
  12. 1676500192
  13. 1676500190
  14. 1676500191
  15. 1676500189
  16. 1676500170
  17. 1676500170
  18. 1676500170
  19. 1676500171
  20. 1676500170
  21. 1676500170
  22. 1676500170
  23. 1676500170
  24. 1676500170
  25. 1676500171
  26. 1676500170
  27. 1676500172
  28. 1676500172
  29. 1676500170
  30. 1676500170
  31. 1676500169
  32. 1676500170
  33. 1676500170
  34. 1676500191
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622780
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB2FD257489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2010 Chrysler 300 LI...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX-T
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue S/...
 189,800 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory