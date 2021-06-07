2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$9,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 6 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7192322

7192322 VIN: 3MZBM1V75GM288143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,060 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start HD Radio Bluetooth Connection

