$10,498+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
GL
2015 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$10,498
+ taxes & licensing
193,219KM
Used
VIN 5NPE24AF1FH005892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,219 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE !! REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUX + USB PORT, TOUCH DISPLAY SCREEN, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC, ONE TOUCH DRIVER WINDOW, 16-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
This 2015 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 193,219 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: active head restraints (height adjustable) and 6-way manual front seats including height adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Metal-look grille
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC w/Dual CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock
80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 5" colour LCD screen, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks, SiriusXM shark fin antenna and steering wheel audio controls
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2015 Hyundai Sonata