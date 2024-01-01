$51,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury
2019 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$51,988
+ taxes & licensing
102,712KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4CKJ1KR319369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White;jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 5533A
- Mileage 102,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Luxury, Exterior Lighting Accents, Next Generation Tech, Iconic Design, Active Driver Assistance!
This 2019 Cadillac Escalade is unique among luxury SUVs for its large size, powerful engine and bold styling according to Edmunds.com. This 2019 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Bold styling commands attention for this 2019 Cadillac Escalade. This large SUV backs up its promise of impressive performance with exceptional power and capability while providing elegance and interior comfort. A touch of luxury is evident throughout this big, luxurious SUV. This SUV has 102,712 kms. It's crystal white;jet black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escalade's trim level is Premium Luxury. This Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury offers everything you need for the drive with a power tilt and sliding sunroof to enjoy the natural light and fresh air. This trim also features IntelliBeam front cornering headlamps, illuminated door handles, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi, plus leather heated and cooled front seats with heated rear seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Luxury, Exterior Lighting Accents, Next Generation Tech, Iconic Design, Active Driver Assistance, Auto-tightening Seat Belt, Sunroof.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $397.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Premium Luxury| Exterior Lighting Accents| Next Generation Tech| Iconic Design| Active Driver Assistance| Auto-Tightening Seat Belt| Sunroof| Cooled Seats| Rear DVD Entertainment| Leather Seats| Heated Steering Wheel
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$51,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2019 Cadillac Escalade