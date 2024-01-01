$18,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,282KM
VIN KL8CF6SA7KC771294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2019 Chevrolet Spark is for sale today.
The 2019 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This low mileage hatchback has just 47,282 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with Stabilitrak and traction control to keep you safely on the road no matter the weather conditions.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
