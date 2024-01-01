$34,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Camaro
2022 Chevrolet Camaro
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
36,490KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FB1RX8N0113723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 5599A
- Mileage 36,490 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Remote Engine Start, 20-inch 5-Spoke Low Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels!
From its iconic shape to agile handling, this 2022 Camaro is what dreams are made of. This 2022 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today in St Catharines.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a 2022 vehicle, along with its iconic and legendary Camaro performance, you can be sure this 2022 Camaro is the car of your dreams. If you're ready to own a piece of American history, this 2022 Camaro is ready to tear some asphalt with you. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This coupe has 36,490 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camaro's trim level is LT. This Camaro LT is ready to rock with all the modern essentials like a colour touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi, Teen Driver technology, keyless open and start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar, a power driver and passenger seat, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, rear view camera, automatic climate control, dual exhaust outlets, a limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels to go along with this Camaro's worthy performance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, 20-inch 5-spoke Low Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $267.58 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
From its iconic shape to agile handling, this 2022 Camaro is what dreams are made of. This 2022 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today in St Catharines.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a 2022 vehicle, along with its iconic and legendary Camaro performance, you can be sure this 2022 Camaro is the car of your dreams. If you're ready to own a piece of American history, this 2022 Camaro is ready to tear some asphalt with you. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This coupe has 36,490 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camaro's trim level is LT. This Camaro LT is ready to rock with all the modern essentials like a colour touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi, Teen Driver technology, keyless open and start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar, a power driver and passenger seat, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, rear view camera, automatic climate control, dual exhaust outlets, a limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels to go along with this Camaro's worthy performance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, 20-inch 5-spoke Low Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $267.58 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Remote Engine Start|20-inch 5-Spoke Low Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2019 Nissan Kicks 36,702 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Camaro 36,490 KM $34,988 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier 16,723 KM $35,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2022 Chevrolet Camaro