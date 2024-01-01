Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford EcoSport

104,624 KM

Details Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 10955330
  2. 10955330
  3. 10955330
  4. 10955330
  5. 10955330
  6. 10955330
  7. 10955330
  8. 10955330
  9. 10955330
  10. 10955330
  11. 10955330
  12. 10955330
Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1UL7JC164951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4092B
  • Mileage 104,624 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in St Thomas, ON
2012 Ford Fiesta SE 107,085 KM $7,987 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in St Thomas, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 82,915 KM $8,972 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in St Thomas, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE 37,098 KM $27,916 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport