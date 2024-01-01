Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Explorer

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 11121316
  2. 11121316
  3. 11121316
  4. 11121316
  5. 11121316
  6. 11121316
  7. 11121316
  8. 11121316
  9. 11121316
  10. 11121316
  11. 11121316
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH0MGA97176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2018 Ford F-150 for sale in St Thomas, ON
2018 Ford F-150 91,306 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in St Thomas, ON
2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT 92,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in St Thomas, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE 64,625 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer