2012 Nissan Versa

78,229 KM

Details Description

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

SV LOW KMS CERTIFIED

2012 Nissan Versa

SV LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

78,229KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7807953
  Stock #: S0356
  VIN: 3N1CN7AP7CL931088

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 78,229 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN VERSA SV, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Clean In/Out, 78,229Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6950 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

