<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 Chevy 3/4 ton long box with the  6.6ltr gas engine for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can share all the details.</strong></p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

65,500 KM

$55,990

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YME74NF254614

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2083
  • Mileage 65,500 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 Chevy 3/4 ton long box with the  6.6ltr gas engine for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can share all the details.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500