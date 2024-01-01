$60,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$60,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,560 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
375 HORSEPOWER | 470 LB-FT OF TORQUE
TOWING CAPACITY: 11,200 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,235 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.31
11L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.6L/100KM CITY | 13L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANMSISION
18" 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL
STANDARD EQUIPMENT:
EXTERIOR
Auto High Beams, Daytime Running Lights, Defroster, Rear W/privacy, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Fog Lamps, Fully Boxed Steel Frame, Headlamps - Autolamp (on/off), Mirrors, Dual Power, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, Power Tailgate Lock, Removable Tailgate w/ Lock, Tow Hooks, Trailer Sway Control
INTERIOR
1 touch Up/down Driver/passenger Window, Power Door Locks, Driver and Passenger Grab Handles, Illuminated Entry, Outside Temp & Compass, Front Power Point, Steering Wheel, Tilt/telescoping, Tachometer, Dual Mirrors Visors
FUNCTIONAL
4x4 System, Auto Hold, Blind Spot Indication System w/ Cross Traffic alert, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Fordpass Connect™, Lane-keeping System, Post-collision Braking, Pre-collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Brake Assist, Reverse Sensing System, Selectshift™ Automatic Transmission, Heavy Duty Shocks, Sync®4
SAFETY/SECURITY
Air Bags: Side, Driver & Passenger. Perimeter Alarm, Roll Stability Control, Safety Belts, Adjustable, SOS Post Crash Alert System, High Mount Stop Lamp, Tire Pressure Monitor System
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Equipment Group 302A:
XLT Series, Boxlink Cargo System, Electronic Auto Temp Control, LED Box Lighting, LED Side-Mirror Spot Lights, Power Sliding Rear Window, Remote Start System
3.31 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
Ford Co-pilot360 Assist 2.0:
Connected Built-in Navigation (3-year included), 400W Outlet
Auto Start-stop Removal
Trailer Tow Package:
Integrated Trlr Brake Controller, Mirrors Manual Fold w/ Power Glass
Tailgate Step
136 Litre/ 36 Gallon Fuel Tank
360 Degree Camera
XLT Sport Package
275/65r18 BSW All-Terrain Tires & 18" 6-spoke Gloss Black Wheel
Sport Cloth 40/console/40
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
