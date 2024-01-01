Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2023 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5 BOX</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>375 HORSEPOWER | 470 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 11,200 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,235 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.31</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>11L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.6L/100KM CITY | 13L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>10-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANMSISION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>STANDARD EQUIPMENT:</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Auto High Beams, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Daytime Running Lights, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Defroster, Rear W/privacy, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Easy Fuel Capless Filler, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Fog Lamps, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Fully Boxed Steel Frame, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Headlamps - Autolamp </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>(on/off), </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Mirrors, Dual Power, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Power Tailgate Lock</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>, Removable </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Tailgate w</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>/ Lock, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Tow Hooks, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Trailer Sway Control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> 1 touch Up/down Driver/passenger Window, Power </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Door Locks, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Driver and Passenger Grab Handles, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Illuminated Entry, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Outside Temp & Compass, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Front </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Power Point, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Steering Wheel, Tilt/telescoping, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Tachometer, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Dual Mirrors </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Visors</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>FUNCTIONAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> 4x4 System, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Auto Hold, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Blind Spot Indication System w/ Cross Traffic alert, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Dynamic Hitch Assist, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Fordpass Connect™, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Lane-keeping System, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Post-collision Braking, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Pre-collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Rear View Camera, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Remote Keyless Entry, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Reverse Brake Assist, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Reverse Sensing System, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Selectshift™ Automatic Transmission, Heavy Duty </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Shocks, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Sync®4</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>SAFETY/SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Air Bags: Side, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Driver & Passenger. </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Perimeter Alarm, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Roll Stability Control, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Safety Belts, Adjustable, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>SOS Post Crash Alert System, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>High Mount </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Stop Lamp, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Tire Pressure Monitor System</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Equipment Group 302A:</span></em><br /></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>XLT Series, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Boxlink Cargo System, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Electronic Auto Temp Control, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>LED Box Lighting, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>LED Side-Mirror Spot Lights, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Power Sliding Rear Window, R</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>emote Start System</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>3.31 Electronic Lock Rear Axle</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Ford Co-pilot360 Assist 2.0:<br /></span></span></em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Connected Built-in Navigation (3-year included), </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>400W Outlet</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Auto Start-stop Removal</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Trailer Tow Package:</span></em><br /></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Integrated Trlr Brake Controller, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Mirrors Manual Fold w/ Power Glass</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Tailgate Step</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>136 Litre/ 36 Gallon Fuel Tank</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>360 Degree Camera</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>XLT Sport Package</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>275/65r18 BSW All-Terrain Tires & </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>18 6-spoke Gloss Black Wheel</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Sport Cloth 40/console/40</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle! Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

33,560 KM

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

33,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
