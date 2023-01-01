2012 RAM 1500

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 8 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9582421

9582421 Stock #: T22041A

T22041A VIN: 1C6RD7GPXCS273213

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # T22041A

Mileage 120,847 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat Mechanical 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE Additional Features Dark Slate/Medium Graystone MINERAL GRAY METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.