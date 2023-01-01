$16,999+ tax & licensing
519-688-3202
2012 RAM 1500
ST
Location
My Motors.ca
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$16,999
- Listing ID: 9582421
- Stock #: T22041A
- VIN: 1C6RD7GPXCS273213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 120,847 KM
Vehicle Description
** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ST This Dodge will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Ram 1500 comes with a 90 day Warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This Truck is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
Vehicle Features
