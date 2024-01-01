Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline TSI **5SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION**ALLOY WHEELS**FOG LIGHTS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2017 Volkswagen Golf

107,727 KM

Details Description

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline TSI (**5SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION**ALLOY WHEELS**FOG LIGHTS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**)

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline TSI (**5SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION**ALLOY WHEELS**FOG LIGHTS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

107,727KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW117AUXHM000847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,727 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline TSI **5SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION**ALLOY WHEELS**FOG LIGHTS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2017 Volkswagen Golf