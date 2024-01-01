Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p> </p><p>--     Fully certified.</p><p> </p><p>--     GT,,,,,,,,Leather ,,,,,, Sunroof ,,,,,,,, Automatic, ,,,,,, 4 door ,,,,</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p> </p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p> </p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p> </p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p> </p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p> </p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p> </p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p> </p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p> </p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p> </p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p> </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p> </p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1716607445
  2. 1716607452
  3. 1716607459
  4. 1716607466
  5. 1716607472
  6. 1716607480
  7. 1716607487
  8. 1716607493
  9. 1716607501
  10. 1716607509
  11. 1716607516
  12. 1716607523
  13. 1716607531
  14. 1716607537
  15. 1716607544
  16. 1716607550
  17. 1716607557
  18. 1716607562
  19. 1716607569
  20. 1716607575
  21. 1716607581
  22. 1716607585
  23. 1716607591
  24. 1716607597
  25. 1716607608
  26. 1716607618
  27. 1716607623
  28. 1716607628
  29. 1716607634
  30. 1716607640
  31. 1716607646
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1YVHZ8CBXA5M17483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

 

--     Fully certified.

 

--     GT,,,,,,,,Leather ,,,,,, Sunroof ,,,,,,,, Automatic, ,,,,,, 4 door ,,,,

 

 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

 

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

 

--     HAGGLE FREE

 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL 211,000 KM $6,450 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 275,000 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze Only 141000 km, Automatic, 3 Years Warranty availa for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze Only 141000 km, Automatic, 3 Years Warranty availa 141,000 KM $5,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA6