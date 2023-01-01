$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-831-0578
2011 Buick Enclave
AWD | 7 PASS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAM |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-831-0578
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9817915
- VIN: 5GAKVCEDXBJ301588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER / REAR PARKING SENSORS / SUNROOF / and more!
AWD, 6 Cyl, Auto, 7 Pass, Navigation, Backup Cam, Leather, Bluetooth, Dual Sunroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear DVD Player, Power Seats, Heated / Cooled Seats, Memory Seats, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Drives Excellent, Just Arrived!!!
Financing Available
Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only
Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3
416-831-0578
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.