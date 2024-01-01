$8,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry
LE
2012 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,800 KM
Vehicle Description
LE! 4 CYLINDER! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!
REMOTE KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE!
DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
PHONE: 416-356-8118, 647-348-5885
WEBSITE: WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118