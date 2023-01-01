Menu
2012 Toyota Prius

47,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

c |Technology|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

47,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000652
  • Stock #: 518652
  • VIN: JTDKDTB36C1518652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Assist grips
accessory pwr outlet
Front centre console box
Overhead console box
Outside temp gauge
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
Eco Mode
EV mode

Safety

Brake Assist
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Driver side knee airbag

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Colour-keyed door handles
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Projector style halogen headlamps
LED brake lamps
UV glass protection

Power Options

HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
headlamps on
low oil
Front disc & rear drum brakes
Front side impact air bags
Shift position indicator
Front passenger seatback pockets
key remind
1.5L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine
T125/70D16 spare tire
Exhaust heat recovery system
Front seat cushion airbags
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers
60/40 split fold-down rear seat -inc: vertical adjust headrests
hybrid synergy drive HSD
Smart stop technology SST
Anti-lock braking system ABS w/electronic brake force distribution EBD
Instrumentation -inc: 3.5 multi-information LCD display
Warning indicators -inc: low fuel
driver/front passenger seat belt warning
Automatic continuously variable transmission CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

