2013 RAM 1500

149,671 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

149,671KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9413008
  Stock #: WP19997A
  VIN: 1C6RR7GT6DS598196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Power Steering
Heated Exterior Mirrors

