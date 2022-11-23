$20,995+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
149,671KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9413008
- Stock #: WP19997A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT6DS598196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,671 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Power Steering
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
