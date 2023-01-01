$32,900+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X5
xDRIVE35i-M SPORT-NAVIGATION-360 CAMERAS-HUD
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9815437
- VIN: 5UXKR0C54E0C26184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW X5 xDRIVE35i AWD - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - HEADS UP DISPLAY - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - 20" BLACK M SPORT WHEELS - M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO PRO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - REAR SUNSHADES - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE - SPORT DISPLAYS - BMW APPS - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 97,000KM - $32,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
