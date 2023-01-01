$18,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 3 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10025238

10025238 Stock #: A20607A

A20607A VIN: 2HGFG4A59FH100465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A20607A

Mileage 183,345 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.