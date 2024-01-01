2015 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
Over 14 Years in business,

--- Fully certified

--- GL,,,,, AWD ,,,,,,, 4 door,,,,,,,, Automatic

-

---No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

- Welcome for test drive today !!!

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

-- We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

-- HAGGLE FREE

-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

242,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JTCAF7FU005161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

