2015 RAM 1500

111,473 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

111,473KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9381025
  • Stock #: WV19964A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT1FS667993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,473 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Two-toned Paint

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

