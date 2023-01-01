Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in RIMS|7 SEATS

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in RIMS|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9829553
  Stock #: A53825
  VIN: 1FM5K8GT9GGA53825

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # A53825
  Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FM5K8GT9GGA53825, SPORT-3.5L EcoBoost V6, 365hp, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, 7 PASSENEGRS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, Black on Black Leather, Ford SYNC, Pwr./Heated/Ventilated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls, Push Start Button, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

