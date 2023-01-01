$21,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
SPORT|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in RIMS|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,900
- Listing ID: 9829553
- Stock #: A53825
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT9GGA53825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FM5K8GT9GGA53825, SPORT-3.5L EcoBoost V6, 365hp, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, 7 PASSENEGRS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, Black on Black Leather, Ford SYNC, Pwr./Heated/Ventilated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls, Push Start Button, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
