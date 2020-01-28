Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH !!!

2016 Mazda CX-3

BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH !!!

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

416-642-7777

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,739KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4607658
  • Stock #: P2680
  • VIN: JM1DKBB7XG0109853
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival! 2016 Mazda CX-3 GX BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH !!! CX-3 GX BACKUP CAM,BLUETOOTH !!!, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Outside temperature display, Radio: AM/FM/HD/ETR CD Player w/MP3 Capability. Crystal White Pearl Mica

SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
6-Speed Automatic

Odometer is 10118 kilometers below market average!
MAZDA OF TORONTO IS PROUD TO HAVE BEEN NAMED THE #1 MAZDA DEALERSHIP IN ONTARIO FOR THE 5TH YEAR IN A ROW AND #2 IN Canada. At Mazda of Toronto, we see our dealership as much more than a place for transactions: more than a branded building to sell and service cars and suv’s. Working together, we believe our dealership environment has the opportunity to become an epicenter of driving passion. Place where enthusiasts can experience and interact with a brand that truly celebrates driving. Places where people can become with you, with us and with the Mazda brand. Welcome to our Clubhouse of driving passion.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

