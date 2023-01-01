Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9967958
  • Stock #: 18613
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX1GW030654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
6.33” Touchscreen

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

