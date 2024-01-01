Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System, Heated Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic Sedan include:

USB Port
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Heated Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Locks & Windows
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35800

2017 Honda Civic

139,800 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,800KM
VIN 2HGFC2F51HH025272

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,800 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System, Heated Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic Sedan include:

USB Port
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Heated Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Locks & Windows
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35800

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Locks & Windows
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda Civic