2017 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,800KM
VIN 2HGFC2F51HH025272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 139,800 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System, Heated Side Mirrors and more!
The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic Sedan include:
USB Port
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Heated Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Locks & Windows
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Vehicle Features
Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Locks & Windows
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
