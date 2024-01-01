Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

156,000 KM

$17,950

SE, AWD, PanoRoof, BackUpCam, Leather, B.Spot, SatteliteRadio, NoAccident

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12307
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, PERFECT CONDITION. NO ACCIDENT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, ACTIVE BLIND-SPOT ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO,HD RADIO, HEATED SEATS,POWER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, 5-PASSENGER, AM/FM STEREO, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ALLOY WHEELS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), BLIND SPOT, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEAT, CD PLAYER, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FOG LIGHTS, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, INTEGRATED ROOF ANTENNA, LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MP3 CAPABILITY, MP3 INPUT JACK, MAP LIGHTS, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER LIFT GATES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFOGGER, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPOILER, SUNROOF, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TURBO CHARGED, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, VOICE COMMAND, AND MUCH MORE! This 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2017 #Hyundai #HyundaiTucson #TucsonSE #HyundaiTucsonSE #2017Hyundai #2017Tucson #2017TucsonSE #2017HyundaiTucsonSE #2017Hyundai Tucson #ONTARIO #TORONTO #USEDHyundai #2017TucsonSECARS Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Digital/Analog Display

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
5-Passenger
Bucket Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Rear defogger

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Power Lift Gates
TURBO CHARGED
Center Arm Rest
MP3 Capability
No accident
Voice Command
Driver Side Airbag
roof luggage rack
Passenger Airbag On/Off
mp3 input jack
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Full Carpet floor
Active Blind-Spot Assist
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-XXXX

1-877-378-8581

416-736-8880
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2017 Hyundai Tucson