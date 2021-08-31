2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
Toronto, ON
+ taxes & licensing
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG S63 4-MATIC+ | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | DISTRONIC PLUS | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | DRIVING PACKAGE | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | HEATED/VENTED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DYNAMIC SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | HEATED WINDSHIELD | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | 20" AMG FORGED WHEELS | HEAT INSULATING, IR REFLECTING GLASS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | REAR SEAT HEATING | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | HEATED PADDIGN AT FRONT, REAR | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | AMG STEERING WHEEL | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63 4MATIC Sedan offers the ultimate blend of Luxury and Performance. Packed with Technology and Power from a hand-made twin-turbo V8 producing 577hp and 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive, this is a car that makes you feel like you're in a private jet which is impressive for a luxury sedan that weighs nearly 5000 pounds. The smooth shifting 7-speed Gearbox delivers power to the intelligent 4Matic+ AWD system. The 4Matic+ system depending on the need can send up to 100% power to the front or the rear wheels.
Finished with a luxurious Metallic Black exterior and matching Brown Leather interior the car will look absolutely stunning. The AMG Exterior Package in Combination with AMG Night Package just makes the car look even better and more aggressive while at the same time keeping the smooth exterior lines visable. The 20-Inch wheels that come with this car will tie in perfectly in the exterior look.
Enjoy the on-road guidance of COMAND Navigation System, 360 Surround View Cameras with Park Assist. Drivers Assistance features include Heads Up Display, Active Blindspot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, DISTRONIC Radar Cruise Control. Step into one of the most beautiful interiors in the world, with Nappa Leather, Wood Grain, detailed stitching, and colored Ambient Lighting. Ride in complete comfort with features like a Panoramic Roof, Burmester Premium Sound System, Alcantara Interior, Heated/Vented Dynamic Seats, Power Window/Sunshades and Heated Seats for Rear Passengers, Ambient Lighting, Active Xenon Lights, Satellite Radio, Power Trunk, and Comfort Access. Naturally, this vehicle is equipped with front, side, rear, curtain airbags, traction and stability control, ABS brakes, and a host of collision mitigation technologies.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll
