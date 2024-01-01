Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Nissan Sentra

91,725 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV Style Pkg w/ Rearview Monitor, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV Style Pkg w/ Rearview Monitor, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,725KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP7HL672044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26962
  • Mileage 91,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Safety

Rearview monitor

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Drive Mode Select
Advanced Drive Assist
Intelligent Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra