2017 Subaru Forester

122,939 KM

Details

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

122,939KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9991760
  • Stock #: 18782
  • VIN: JF2SJEBC4HH506522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18782
  • Mileage 122,939 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
6.2” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

