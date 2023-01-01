Menu
2018 Honda Accord

98,175 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Touring w/ Navi, CarPlay, Honda Sensing Tech

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,175KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9564127
  • Stock #: 16942
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F91JA802855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16942
  • Mileage 98,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 2020 Aug 17 Ontario, Canada Glass Record $107.00 2021 Nov 4 Ontario, Canada Glass Record $107.00

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Remote Starter
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
rain sensing windshield wipers
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
Push Button Start
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Blind spot information system
Led Headlights
Heads up Display (HUD)
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Position Only)
Ventilated/Cooled Front Seats
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Walk Away Door Locks
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
12 Way Powered Drivers Seat
4 Way Powered Passengers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

