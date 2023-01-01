2018 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 1 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

9564127 Stock #: 16942

16942 VIN: 1HGCV1F91JA802855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16942

Mileage 98,175 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Convenience Remote Starter Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Exterior rain sensing windshield wipers AUTO HIGH BEAMS Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rear cross traffic alert Additional Features Navigation Front & Rear Parking Sensors Blind spot information system Led Headlights Heads up Display (HUD) 60/40 Split Rear Seats Honda Sensing Technologies Power Locks & Windows Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow Drivers Seat Position Memory Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Position Only) Ventilated/Cooled Front Seats Power Moonroof w/Tilt Walk Away Door Locks Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System 12 Way Powered Drivers Seat 4 Way Powered Passengers Seat

