Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Honda Accord

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2019 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F9XKA805576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual-zone automatic climate control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Additional Features

Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
Power Front Seats
Lane Keeping Assist System
Traffic sign recognition
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver attention monitor
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Heated Rear Seats (Outbound)
USB Device Connectors
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
LED Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Proximity Key Entry System w/Push Button Start

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Honda Accord