Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/29/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $1292 claim was made.

2018 Honda CR-V

49,000 KM

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H91JH105090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Assist
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Driver Memory Seat
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
12V Power Outlets
9 speakers including subwoofer
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Walk Away Door Lock
7" Display Audio System
Proximity Entry w/ Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda CR-V