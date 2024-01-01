Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #P9327 as of 08/27/2019.

2018 Nissan Rogue

20,194 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,194KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MVXJC777598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,194 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Blind spot warning
360 degree camera
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Nissan Intelligent Key W/Pushbutton Start
Advanced Motion Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Nissan Rogue