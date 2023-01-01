Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

119,175 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9967955
  2. 9967955
  3. 9967955
  4. 9967955
  5. 9967955
  6. 9967955
  7. 9967955
  8. 9967955
  9. 9967955
  10. 9967955
  11. 9967955
  12. 9967955
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9967955
  • Stock #: 18610
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM2JS251314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 18610
  • Mileage 119,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #Z46 as of 06/17/2022.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C Temperature Control
8.4 in Touchscreen
Power Folding Mirrors w/ Turn Signals
Overhead Console w/ Garage Door Opener

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 57,148 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 110,542 KM
$22,590 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sed...
 51,979 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory