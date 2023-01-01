Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 1 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9967955

9967955 Stock #: 18610

18610 VIN: 1C6RR7LM2JS251314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 18610

Mileage 119,175 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Driver's Seat Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry SECURITY ALARM Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety BACKUP CAMERA Exterior Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Locking Tailgate Additional Features Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Dual Zone A/C Temperature Control 8.4 in Touchscreen Power Folding Mirrors w/ Turn Signals Overhead Console w/ Garage Door Opener

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.