2019 BMW X5

105,558 KM

$51,104

+ tax & licensing
$51,104

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$51,104

+ taxes & licensing

105,558KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10046958
  Stock #: PC9316
  VIN: 5UXCR6C54KLK80678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Tartufo
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9316
  • Mileage 105,558 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW X5 xDRIVE40i AWD | PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | M SPORT PACKAGE | M SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKE SYSTEM | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | COMFORT HEATED SEATS | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | WIRELESS CHARGING | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | AMBIENT LIGHTING | APPLE CARPLAY | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | CRAFTED CLARITY GLASS CONTROL







The 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i features a powerful and efficient 3.0-litre Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 335-horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque, along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family.







This X5 features a White exterior finish with a Brown leather interior and Dark Aluminum Mesh Effect trim throughout. This X5 also features a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Crafted Clarity Glass Controls, Ambient Lighting, Heated Seats and more. The looks have been enhanced with the M Sport Package and M Aerodynamics Package which adds a more aggressive exterior look, M Sport wheels, an M Sport Steering Wheel, M Sport Brake System with Blue M Calipers and more.







The Premium Enhanced Package adds a Head-Up Display, Manual Sunshades, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Comfort Access and more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.39
Battery disconnect

Additional Features

Rear
3
Wood
Carpet
16
Chrome Accents
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Camera system: rearview
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Hard drive: 20GB
Headlights: LED
Fender lip moldings: black
Storage: accessory hook
Grille color: silver
Window trim: aluminum
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
variable intermittent
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Rocker panel color: black
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
in floor
front pedestrian
vibrating steering wheel
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Steering ratio: 18.7
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
USB front
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

