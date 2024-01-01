Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code # PM971 as of 03/15/2021.

2019 Nissan Sentra

71,043 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,043KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP3KY331251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
PUSH START BUTTON
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced drive assist display
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Nissan Sentra