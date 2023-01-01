Menu
2019 Subaru ASCENT

50,983 KM

Details

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Subaru ASCENT

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Premier w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Nav

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Premier w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

50,983KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9991739
  • Stock #: 18705
  • VIN: 4S4WMARD1K3423046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Harmon Kardon Sound System

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Panoramic Glass Sunroof

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
POWER FRONT SEAT
Ambient Interior Lighting
2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS
USB & AUX PORTS
Brown Leather Interior
Front View Camera
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manual Rear Door Sunshades
EyeSight Driver Assistance System
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats
8” Touchscreen Display
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System
Heated 2nd Row Seats (Outboard Position Only)
Steering Responsive LED Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

