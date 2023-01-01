2019 Subaru ASCENT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 9 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9991739

9991739 Stock #: 18705

18705 VIN: 4S4WMARD1K3423046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 50,983 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Harmon Kardon Sound System Exterior Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Windows Panoramic Glass Sunroof Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL POWER FRONT SEAT Ambient Interior Lighting 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS USB & AUX PORTS Brown Leather Interior Front View Camera High Beam Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Manual Rear Door Sunshades EyeSight Driver Assistance System Drivers Seat Position Memory Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats 8” Touchscreen Display Proximity Key & Push Button Start Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System Heated 2nd Row Seats (Outboard Position Only) Steering Responsive LED Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.