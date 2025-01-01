$26,590+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,608KM
VIN 3MW5R7J07L8B09243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 126,608 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof , SOS Call Support , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 BMW 3 Series include:
Power Moonroof
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Touchscreen Display
Navigation
Apple Carplay
Front Collision Warning
Tri-Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Alberta
Stock # 43221
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Additional Features
Park Assist
USB port
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Cross Traffic Warning
Active Blind Spot Assist
Drive Mode Select
Front Collision Warning
Tri-Zone A/C
SOS Call Support
Rear Vents
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2020 BMW 3 Series