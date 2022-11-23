Menu
2020 Honda Odyssey

28,764 KM

Details Description Features

$48,590

+ tax & licensing
$48,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi w/ Navi, CarPlay, Moonroof, Honda Sensing Tech

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi w/ Navi, CarPlay, Moonroof, Honda Sensing Tech

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,590

+ taxes & licensing

28,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9341470
  • Stock #: 14498
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H65LB501787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 14498
  • Mileage 28,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Sliding Doors
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
LED Tail lights
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
Remote Engine Start
Automatic on/off headlights
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Push Button Start
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Display Audio System
Proximity key entry system
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Integrated 2nd Row Sunshades
Honda Sensing Technologies
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
HondaVAC In Car Vacuum System

