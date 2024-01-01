Menu
2020 Hyundai Sonata

75,066 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Sonata

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

12035515

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,066KM
VIN 5NPEL4J21LH004392

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,066 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display , Driver Attention Warning , Lane Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Hyundai Sonata include:

Touchscreen Display
Driver Attention Warning
Lane Assist
Power Moonroof
USB Ports
SOS Call Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41619

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Dual Zone A/C

POWER MOONROOF

Park Assist
Lane Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Attention Warning
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Heated Rear Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai Sonata