1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Power Drivers Seat and more!

The top features for this 2021 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Drivers Seat
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Moonroof

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Power Driver's Seat and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Driver's Seat
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Moonroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35802

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Honda Civic