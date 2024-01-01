$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda Civic
LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2022 Honda Civic
LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFE2F24NH112272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera , Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:
Rearview Camera
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
A/C
Blind Spot Information System
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38924
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera , Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:
Rearview Camera
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
A/C
Blind Spot Information System
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38924
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic sign recognition
Additional Features
USB port
Blind spot information system
Lane Keeping Assist System
7" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Road Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth 86,762 KM $13,490 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Pilot Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 87,056 KM $37,490 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control 66,702 KM $13,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Honda Civic