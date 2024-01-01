Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

19,251 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

19,251KM
Used
VIN WMZ83BR07N3N69524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Touch Screen
PUSH START
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
12 V Power Outlet
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

