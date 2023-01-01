$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Cayenne
Coupe
Location
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
12,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10027569
- Stock #: 3334953A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 12,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
