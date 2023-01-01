Menu
2014 Porsche Cayenne

92,444 KM

Details

$44,910

+ tax & licensing
$44,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2014 Porsche Cayenne

2014 Porsche Cayenne

TURBO | FIRST EDITION | RED LEATHER | BOSE | NAV

2014 Porsche Cayenne

TURBO | FIRST EDITION | RED LEATHER | BOSE | NAV

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$44,910

+ taxes & licensing

92,444KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10522743
  VIN: WP1AC2A23ELA80020

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 92,444 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

