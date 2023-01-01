$44,910+ tax & licensing
2014 Porsche Cayenne
TURBO | FIRST EDITION | RED LEATHER | BOSE | NAV
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
92,444KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10522743
- VIN: WP1AC2A23ELA80020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,444 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
