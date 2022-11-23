$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9428565
- Stock #: 2600007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2600007
- Mileage 98,880 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $25,990 (SAVE $3,000)
CASH PRICE: $28,990
__________________________________________________________________________
Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.).
FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
__________________________________________________________________________
Whether tackling a trail or just picking up the kids from school, our 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD Wagon in Crystal Black Silica is an ideal blend for you. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 175hp while connected to a seamless CVT that helps you manage highway passing with ease. With 8.7 inches of ground clearance, X-mode, and the relentless grip of Symmetrical All Wheel Drive, our Outback has no problems taking you on your greatest adventures plus scores near approximately 7.1L/100km on the highway. The athletic stance of our Outback 2.5i is accentuated by roof rack rails with integral crossbars and great-looking alloy wheels. The well-designed 2.5i cabin puts comfort and convenience close at hand. Enjoy amenities such as full power accessories, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a rear camera. You'll also appreciate the easy-to-use Starlink touchscreen interface for audio and entertainment functions, as well as Bluetooth hands-free connectivity. Our Subaru Outback also received superior safety scores thanks in part to ABS, stability/traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and seat cushion airbags. Safe, secure, delightful to drive and a far more efficient alternative to a mainstream SUV, this is the intelligent choice. Get behind the wheel and join the Outback fan club. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SEVEN HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $799. PRICE EXCLUDES TAX AND LICENSING. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.