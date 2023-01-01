Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Selenite Grey Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.</div><div></div><div>One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, And A Sport Package.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More.</div><div><br /></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div></div><div><br /></div>

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10769517
  2. 10769517
  3. 10769517
  4. 10769517
  5. 10769517
  6. 10769517
  7. 10769517
  8. 10769517
  9. 10769517
  10. 10769517
  11. 10769517
  12. 10769517
  13. 10769517
  14. 10769517
  15. 10769517
  16. 10769517
  17. 10769517
  18. 10769517
Contact Seller

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N0G8EB6LV243297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3433840
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selenite Grey Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, And A Sport Package.Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 43,000 KM $40,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 30,000 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV 88,000 KM $38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class