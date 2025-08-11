Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Porsche Macan

7,000 KM

Details Description Features

$71,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 Porsche Macan

2021 Porsche Macan

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Porsche Macan

AWD

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9577102
  2. 9577102
  3. 9577102
  4. 9577102
  5. 9577102
  6. 9577102
  7. 9577102
  8. 9577102
  9. 9577102
  10. 9577102
  11. 9577102
  12. 9577102
  13. 9577102
  14. 9577102
  15. 9577102
  16. 9577102
  17. 9577102
  18. 9577102
  19. 9577102
  20. 9577102
Contact Seller

$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

7,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9577102
  • Stock #: 3966474
  • VIN: WP1AA2A57MLB16967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3966474
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Chalk Exterior On Black Leather w/Alcantara Interior. One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Porsche Warranty August 11 2025/81,000Km Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2021 Porsche Macan AWD Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Lane Change Assist, 8-Way Electric Comfort Seats, 20 Macan Turbo In High Gloss Black, Wheel Centres w/Full-Colour Porsche Crest, Sport Design Exterior Mirrors In High Gloss Black, Porsche Logo LED Door Courtesy Lights, Clear Taillights, Porsche Logo Painted In Satin Black, And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2021 Porsche Macan AWD
 7,000 KM
$71,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 38,000 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series Se...
 77,000 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory