2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 53 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$94,888
+ taxes & licensing
10,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB6BB5PA894289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black/Truffle Brown, AMG Nappa Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 31 2027/80,000Km!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Exclusive Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Track Pace, Night Package, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Aluminum Running Boards, Trailer Hitch.
Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Heated Front Armrests, MBUX Interior Assist, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Soft Close Doors, AIR BALANCE Package, Luxury Front Headrests, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, Wheels: 21" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke, Tires: 21" Summer Performance, Summer Performance Tread, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
