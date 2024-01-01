2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Menu
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black/Truffle Brown, AMG Nappa Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 31 2027/80,000Km!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Exclusive Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Track Pace, Night Package, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Aluminum Running Boards, Trailer Hitch.

 Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Heated Front Armrests, MBUX Interior Assist, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Soft Close Doors, AIR BALANCE Package, Luxury Front Headrests, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, Wheels: 21" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke, Tires: 21" Summer Performance, Summer Performance Tread, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

10,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB6BB5PA894289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black/Truffle Brown, AMG Nappa Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 31 2027/80,000Km!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Exclusive Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Track Pace, Night Package, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Aluminum Running Boards, Trailer Hitch.
Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Heated Front Armrests, MBUX Interior Assist, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Soft Close Doors, AIR BALANCE Package, Luxury Front Headrests, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, Wheels: 21" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke, Tires: 21" Summer Performance, Summer Performance Tread, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

